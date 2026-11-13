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The Rise and Risks of 7-OH: A Kratom Derivative Under Scrutiny
4 days ago
Amidst the complex landscape of addiction recovery, some individuals have turned to alternative substances like kratom to manage withdrawal symptoms. Tyler, who began using opioids in his early 20s, credits kratom with helping him stay opioid-free for a decade. Yet, new challenges have emerged with the introduction of highly concentrated kratom products like 7-OH.