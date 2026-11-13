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Wildfires threaten U.S. water quality, causing long-term contamination
9 days ago
Wildfire Impact on Water Supply: A Persistent Challenge. As wildfires continue to ravage vast areas of the United States, the aftermath is not just visible in the charred landscapes but also in the long-term contamination of crucial water sources. With climate change exacerbating conditions, these effects pose a significant challenge to water treatment systems nationwide.