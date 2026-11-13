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Steep Penalties Take Effect for Improper Household Needle Disposal Across New York City
By 5TC Team,7 days ago
New York City residents who toss used medical needles and syringes directly into regular household garbage now face a significantly steeper financial penalty, as municipal sanitation officials work to curb a sharp spike in worker injuries. The New York City Department of Sanitation officially raised the fine for improperly discarding residential medical sharps from $100 to $250 earlier this week, marking the first rate hike for the violation since 2022.
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