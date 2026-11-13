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Mental Awakening Festival Announces 2027 Lineup, Supports Mental Health Awareness
10 days ago
ATLANTA (November 12, 2026) – Mental Awakening Music Festival, presented by Atlanta-based nonprofit Crawfish for a Cause, has announced its initial lineup for the 2027 festival, returning to Westside Motor Lounge April 2-3. Headlined by Dogs in a Pile and Mountain Grass Unit, the two-day event will bring together an eclectic mix of jam, psychedelic rock, funk and bluegrass artists, alongside its signature crawfish boil tradition and a community united around supporting mental health awareness and suicide prevention.