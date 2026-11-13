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More Than 112,000 Neighbors Supported as Heart of Indiana United Way Calls for Community Giving
8 days ago
Continued community support is essential to keeping critical programs and resources available for local families. DELAWARE, FAYETTE, HENRY, MADISON AND RANDOLPH COUNTIES—Every day across East Central Indiana, children are building the skills they need to succeed, adults are working toward greater financial stability, and families are finding support to overcome challenges. Heart of Indiana United Way and its community partners help make those opportunities possible, and the organization is calling on residents to be part of that impact through its annual giving campaign.
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