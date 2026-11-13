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Community Servings raises millions for critically ill people through annual Pie in the Sky program
By Andrea Asuaje,10 days ago
“Give back. Get pie.” That’s the motto for Pie in the Sky, the delicious annual fundraiser of the nonprofit organization Community Servings. Every year, hundreds of eager buyers sign up for one — or more than one — of the thousands of made-from-scratch apple, pecan and pumpkin pies at the heart of Community Servings’ signature event. Pie in the Sky is a lynchpin in the nonprofit’s campaign to raise money to feed people with critical and chronic illnesses through medically tailored meals. Last year’s 33rd Pie in the Sky campaign set a single-year record, raising more than $1.1 million in pie sales, while attracting a core of volunteers committed to helping their neighbors in need.