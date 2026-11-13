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AMA and FSMB Release Proceedings on Accountability and Responsibility for AI in the Practice of Medicine
By cfelixcpa,10 days ago
As AI takes on an expanding role in clinical care, a new report from a joint stakeholder forum outlines key learnings and priorities for modernizing oversight, addressing liability and preparing the workforce. November 12, 2026 – WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Medical Association (AMA) and the Federation of State Medical...