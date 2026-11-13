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Zion Williamson Trade Value Gets Blunt NBA Assessment
By Brett Peeples Jr.,10 days ago
Zion Williamson has had injury problems since he got to the NBA. He has missed more games than he has played. When he is healthy and plays, he looks like one of the best players in the league. That’s the problem, though: he can’t stay healthy, and the best ability is availability. According to NBACentral Tim MacMahon said, “I was texting with an executive about a potential Zion market. He said, ‘Can you trade Zion? Sure. Can you get a big return for him? No way.”