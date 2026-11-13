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CPC celebrates Veterans Day with lunch, camaraderie
By Maria Allard,9 days ago
STERLING HEIGHTS — David LeDuc shares his story every year at the annual Veterans Day brunch held at the Warren Consolidated Schools Career Prep Center. The school’s computer information systems teacher wants American GIs to know how grateful he is to them for rescuing him from a Vietnamese orphanage during the Vietnam War. LeDuc spent two years in the orphanage from 1973-75.
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