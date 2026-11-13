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Baptist Health (JAX) completes first procedure in new brain aneurysm clinical trial
By cfelixcpa,10 days ago
The PIONEER clinical trial evaluates a device designed to treat difficult-to-reach brain aneurysms, potentially expanding treatment options for patients in the U.S. Jacksonville, Fla., November 13, 2026 – Baptist Health completed its first procedure as part of the PIONEER study, an international clinical trial evaluating a next generation flow-diverting stent designed specifically to treat unruptured brain aneurysms located in small blood vessels and harder-to-reach areas.
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