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Longboat Key Fire Rescue Leads Regional Effort to Protect Firefighter Health and Wellness
By cfelixcpa,10 days ago
Nov. 13, 2026 – Longboat Key Fire Rescue is helping lead a regional effort to protect the health and well-being of firefighters through an innovative partnership with Sarasota Memorial Health Care System’s Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute. The comprehensive wellness initiative goes beyond traditional annual physicals, combining preventive...
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