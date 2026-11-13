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WVU vs. Kansas: What To Look For
By Sean Tanski,9 days ago
Stop me if you heard this before, but the West Virginia Football team will look to regroup following a heartbreaking loss. However, WVU (5-4, 2-4) isn’t the only team in this contest coming off a heartbreaking loss as the Kansas Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5) are also licking their wounds after their 33-32 loss to UCF last week. Throw in the fact that both teams are fighting for their bowl game lives and we should have an interesting game on tap Saturday evening at Milan Puskar Stadium.