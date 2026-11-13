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FAA has lifted the ground stop at all U.S. airports Friday
By Kimberly Querry-Thompson,10 days ago
WASHINGTON (KOKH) — The FAA has lifted the ground stop for all flights across the country. OKC Will Rogers Airport released the following statement Friday evening:. The FAA has released the nationwide ground stop, and planes will be leaving from the major hub airports this evening. OKC Airport is expecting to receive several flights through midnight. Passengers should plan to arrive early tomorrow for their flights. For flight updates, stay connected through your airline's mobile app or flyokc.com.