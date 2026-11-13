undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
James Cridland: The trouble with David Jones – and what it says about radio
By Brad Hill,8 days ago
David Jones, a premium department store chain in Australia, was placed under administration last week. The 188 year-old retailer, with 6,000 employees, will close many of its stores – potentially almost all of the stores in out-of-town shopping malls. Out of the 38 stores it runs, it’s likely to keep just twelve. They’re the biggest stores in the shopping malls they operate – mainly in Westfield shopping centres; so it’ll make quite the dent in those places, as well.