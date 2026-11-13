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Paris Baguette Opens Its 33rd New Jersey Café in Freehold — Here's Why Operators Should Watch
By Editor Picks,10 days ago
The neighborhood bakery café is having a moment — and Paris Baguette is betting big that it can own that moment across North America. On November 13, 2026, the global bakery brand celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 280 West Main Street, Unit 105, in Freehold, New Jersey — marking the brand's 33rd café in the Garden State and another data point in one of the most aggressive expansion stories in foodservice right now.