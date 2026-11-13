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Wisconsin Department of Justice: Attorney General Josh Kaul joins lawsuit against Hims & Hers for alleged deceptive and unlawful privacy practices
8 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul is announcing that Wisconsin has joined the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and six other states in a lawsuit against telehealth provider Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (Hims). The amended complaint alleges that Hims shared consumers’ sensitive health information with third-party advertising platforms, despite claiming its services maintain consumers’ privacy, and the company deceived users about its billing and cancellation practices.