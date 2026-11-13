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DOJ: Attorney General Josh Kaul, FTC, 16 other states announce $63 million settlement with Family Dollar stores in price transparency win for consumers
8 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul, along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 16 other attorneys general, is announcing a proposed $63 million settlement with Family Dollar Stores to resolve allegations that the company routinely charged customers more at the register than the prices displayed on shelves, price tags, and advertisements.