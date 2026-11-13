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5 remasters no one asked for that were actually great
By Joseph Heindl,10 days ago
Nostalgia is big in the video game industry. Publishers flood the market with remakes and remasters of old titles. Of course, the reasoning is obvious. These revered games have built-in audiences, and re-releasing them is a great way to capitalize on those fans. Not to mention, positive worth of mouth may attract new players who are curious about the classics and starved of inspiration. The process practically guarantees a profit. Then again, maybe it's not always a safe bet.