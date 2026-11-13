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TSA Uncovers $27K in Suspected Cocaine Hidden in Coffee Container After Checking Passenger’s Luggage
10 days ago
A routine airport luggage screening led to an unexpected discovery. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents uncovered a white substance concealed inside a coffee container at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska on Wednesday, November 11, according to an official report by the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Officers...