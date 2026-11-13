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Maine ICE Officer Who Killed a Man Was Accused of Domestic Abuse, and His Family Says He Was Mentally Ill
10 days ago
David Brouillette is the rookie Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who shot and killed Colombian migrant Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero during a traffic stop in July. Newly released messages show that the officer had it out for immigrants, particularly Colombians. This comes on the heels of reports that Brouillette had a sporadic job record and a history of domestic abuse allegations and mental illness. All of this raises the question: Just how much is ICE vetting its hires?
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