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How quickly they turned on Jayden
9 days ago
Jayden Daniels has just shown why it was not smart to sleep on him. It seems like many had their knives out about Jayden Daniels earlier in the season. I will start with the national media. Earlier in the season, I saw how Jayden was ranked like 20th in the league around guys like Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. I thought this was ridiculous almost comical. It's like they only like the flavor of the month?