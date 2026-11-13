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What Baton Rouge’s job gains aren’t telling you
By Daily Report Staff,10 days ago
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge’s job market is expanding, but growth is concentrated in a handful of industries while several other sectors are losing ground, raising questions about how broadly the region’s economic momentum is translating into employment. The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures, reflecting September 2026 employment and extracted Nov. 13, show metro-area nonfarm employment.