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Webster man arrested on drug distribution charges after suspicious vehicle tip in Worcester
By Staff Writer,8 days ago
WORCESTER — On Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Worcester police officers assigned to the Neighborhood Response Team were notified of a suspicious vehicle parked on Endicott Street. According to the Worcester Police Department, a citizen expressed concern that someone inside the vehicle was selling illegal narcotics....
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