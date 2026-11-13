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Oakland’s Tiniest Bakery Gears Up for a Big Thanksgiving
By Luke Tsai,10 days ago
One of the Bay Area’s tiniest and most beloved bakeries is hidden away, literally underground, in an Oakland basement. If it weren’t for the customers who routinely line up on the sidewalk outside, most people wouldn’t ever guess that Gregory’s Gourmet Desserts even exists. “Only two persons inside at a time,” the sign taped to the door stipulates. Once you step inside, the reason for the rule becomes self-evident: The bakery can’t hold much more than that. Not “so much a store as it is a storage nook,” as I wrote after my first visit back in 2014.
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