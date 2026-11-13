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Where the music grows: American roots trio Low Lily to play at the Buttonball Barn Dec. 3
By Amelia Ellis,10 days ago
Egremont — Award-winning American roots trio Low Lily will perform at the Buttonball Barn on Thursday, December 3. Doors open at 7 p.m., with an opening set by Barb Stein at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. Expect uptempo fiddle and mandolin numbers balanced by reflective, three-part vocal harmonies in an evening of new music and reimagined covers, from Led Zeppelin and The Grateful Dead to Merle Travis and Becky Buller.