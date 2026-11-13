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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after experiencing ‘instability' on Friday
By David Chang,10 days ago
A nationwide ground stop brought flights at Philadelphia International Airport to a standstill Friday, causing hundreds of delays and cancellations. During a news conference Saturday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the widespread disruptions were triggered by a contractor performing routine telecommunications maintenance. According to Duffy, the contractor was switching...