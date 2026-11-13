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Independence firefighter dies in cliff fall in central Missouri
By Gabe Swartz,10 days ago
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died while hiking in central Missouri. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a 911 call at Pinnacles Park -- just north of Columbia, Missouri -- at approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday that reported a person had fallen from a cliff.
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