undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Krill: Secret Language [Album Review]
By Thomas Wilde,7 days ago
“Krill have always thrived on unpredictability, but Secret Language adds a new level of maturity without sacrificing the band’s restless indie rock energy.”. I was genuinely disappointed when Krill called it quits, but their surprise 2020 return as Knot delivered a Headphone Approved record that landed in our year-end top five. Then they vanished again. The band knows how this looks, and closer “Theme from Krill 2” is a self-aware joke about un-quitting that ends with Furman admitting everything he liked about himself was “Krill 2/too.” All hail the return of Krill! Secret Language is a fantastic display of musicianship, patience, and indie rock played with total conviction. The band can still change direction on a dime, with shifting rhythms, jagged guitar bursts, and moments of controlled restraint that make Jonah Furman’s emotionally charged vocals even more compelling. “Dominate” folds childhood memories of Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and the Iraq War into a sharp examination of power, driven by intense vocals and guitar. “Commemorative Plaque” reworks Aretha Franklin’s “Call Me” into a moving reflection on returning home, love, and nostalgia. When Furman declares, “The punchline to the joke I’ve been telling my whole life was you,” it really sinks in. The title track goes even deeper, opening with Goodnight Moon read backward, something Furman did with his kids at bedtime, before widening into a beautiful statement about family and marriage. Elsewhere, “Driving” and “Karst Fenster” find Furman reading highways and sinkholes for clues about time and the people he loves. For the first time, Krill welcome additional musicians, with Macie Stewart’s violin, Maria Jacobson’s backing vocals, and Will Greene’s saxophone expanding their unpredictable arrangements without dulling their edge. Secret Language rewards patience, with mature lyrical and musical details that keep surfacing long after the first spin. This is Krill at their most adventurous, thoughtful, and rewarding.