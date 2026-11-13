undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Canada Proposes Raising EV Luxury-Tax Threshold to $150,000
By Sarah Lee-Jones,9 days ago
Canada is proposing a higher luxury-tax threshold for fully electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, a change that could take the federal levy off more expensive EVs. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced the proposal on November 12. The threshold would rise from $100,000 to $150,000 CAD for qualifying vehicles, while other vehicles would remain at $100,000.