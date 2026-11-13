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SpaceX Says It Isn’t Buying Boca Chica Beach, Explains 1,200-Acre Plan
By Sarah Lee-Jones,8 days ago
SpaceX says Boca Chica Beach would remain public under a proposed land arrangement near Starbase, pushing back on the idea that the beach itself is part of the deal. In a November 13 update, the company said it is discussing the purchase of approximately 1,200 acres of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department land immediately around its launch facility. “The beach is, and will remain, public,” SpaceX said. The discussions are a proposal, not an announcement of an approved or completed transaction.