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OU-Tulsa leadership: 'We're excited to work with TCC'
By Public Radio Tulsa,10 days ago
Despite state statute changing who can offer what courses in Tulsa County, don’t look for a slew of new freshman and sophomore level courses at OU-Tulsa just yet. “Our mandate from Tulsa County really is the same,” OU-Tulsa Vice President Susan Bynum said Friday at the Tulsa Press Club’s Page One Luncheon. “We have this structure in place where we are to partner with Tulsa Community College, and that's what we do.