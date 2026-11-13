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Chilly, but dry weather ahead for the Mid-Ohio Valley
By Jason Leveille,10 days ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The coldest weather so far this month has arrived in the MOV, as over the weekend, we will fall below freezing for the first time since May. If you are planning on going to any of the football games around Williamstown, Waterford, or at Fort Frye High School, you will want to bundle up, as it is going to be cold. The entire evening, most of the region will be between 35-40 degrees. There is also enough of a breeze that it will feel several degrees colder through much of the evening.