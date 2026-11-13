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Parolee arrested in Redding after man found with severe head injuries
By Robert Sheridan,10 days ago
UPDATE @ 1:59 — A Redding man is behind bars after police say he brutally attacked another man, leaving the victim in critical condition. According to the Redding Police Department, officers responded to the area of South Market Street and Spruce Street at approximately 4:56 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2026, after reports of an unconscious man with significant injuries.
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