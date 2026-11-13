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Coastal Hospice Kicks Off Annual “Be An Angel” Appeal: A Season of Giving, Honoring, and Remembering
9 days ago
Salisbury, MD — November 13, 2026 — Coastal Hospice is kicking off its annual Be An Angel Appeal, its largest fundraising effort of the year. For more than 46 years, Coastal Hospice has provided compassionate care and support to thousands of patients and their families throughout Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. This holiday season, we invite you to become an angel by making a meaningful gift that helps ensure compassionate care is available to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.
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