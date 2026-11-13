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Get FREE pics with Santa at the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan in Birmingham: Nov. 18-22, 2026
By Cindy Hatcher,10 days ago
The holiday season in Birmingham is packed with fun events and family traditions, but you can’t let the season pass without capturing some memories with Santa Claus. We’ve found some joyful, free ways to tell the big guy what’s on your holiday wish list coming right up: Santa is posing for free photos at 7 caravan stops around Birmingham and Cullman, Nov. 18-22, 2026.