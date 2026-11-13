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Shelby County utility assistance program applications open Monday for eligible residents
By FOX13 Memphis News Staff,10 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County utility assistance applications open Monday. Residents who need help paying their utility bills can begin applying for assistance starting Monday, November 16, 2026, when the LIHEAP application portal opens. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, helps qualifying households cover the cost...
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