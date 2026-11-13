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Swimming 2026: Shoreline Co-Op Girls Team Sends 15 to State Championships
By Carl Cavrell,10 days ago
(November 13, 2026) — Shoreline Co-Op Girls Swimming is sending fifteen swimmers to compete in State Championships after. winning their final three dual meets of the 2026 season to finish with a 7-4 record. High school swimmers from Haddam-Killingworth, Valley Regional, Lyme-Old Lyme and Old Saybrook posted the wins against Waterford (94-67), Rocky Hill (89-73), and Suffield Co-Op Wildcats (123-38).