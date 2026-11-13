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Levante Brewing Opens Limited Preorders For “I Heart the Holidays” Beer Advent Variety Case
By Matt Kozar,10 days ago
Levante Brewing Company is opening preorders for their annual I Heart the Holidays – 24 Days of Beer Advent Variety Case. Priced at $115, the limited seasonal collection brings together 24 unique Levante beers spanning a variety of styles, including brewery favorites, holiday classics, and four box-exclusive cans available only in the advent case. Each festively packaged case also includes a complimentary Levante holiday stone coaster.