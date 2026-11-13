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Get Active This Fall & Winter in Wicomico County
9 days ago
Salisbury, MD – Whether it’s indoors or outdoors, Wicomico County Recreation & Parks offers multiple programs and events to help you stay active this season. The Wicomico Youth Basketball League (WYBL) is a coed league for grades K–8 focusing on skill development and fundamentals. League play runs Jan. 4–late February at Bennett Middle School and the Wicomico Civic Center. Registration is open now through Dec. 9.
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