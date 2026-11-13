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Wor-Wic students build ramp
10 days ago
Occupational therapy assistant students from Wor-Wic Community College recently participated in a build with Chesapeake Housing Mission, creating a wheelchair ramp to provide safe mobility for a resident. Occupational therapy assistants help patients develop, recover and improve the skills needed for daily living and working, so this community service project was ideal for students in the program who understand accessibility challenges.