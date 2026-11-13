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Mountain View Opens New Affordable Complex, Half Its Units Reserved for Homeless Families
By Tony Ng,9 days ago
1265 Montecito Ave. — Approximate Site of Affordable Housing Opening. Mountain View marked the grand opening of a new affordable housing community this week, joining nonprofit and county partners to celebrate a project years in the making at 1265 Montecito Ave. The five-story building, known as Montecito Multifamily, sits at the intersection of Montecito Avenue and North Shoreline Boulevard and is designed for households earning between 30% and 50% of the area median income, with half of its units set aside for families coming out of Rapid Rehousing programs.
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