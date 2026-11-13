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Birmingham seeks neighborhood revitalization with Opportunity Zone 2.0 initiative
By Nathan Watson,10 days ago
The City of Birmingham is looking to attract new investments, create jobs and support neighborhood revitalization through a renewed federal initiative called Opportunity Zone 2.0, which is designed to encourage investment in historically underserved communities. With several Birmingham neighborhoods and commercial corridors identified for redevelopment, the City is working to connect experienced developers and investors with these opportunities throughout The Magic City.