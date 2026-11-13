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2026 Gingerbread Castle Display at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
By Chloé Ferreira,10 days ago
The holiday season has officially kicked off at Walt Disney World, and with it comes gingerbread displays at select Deluxe Resorts! One of the first completed installations is the Cinderella’s Dream Castle gingerbread display at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. This is the third year for the castle design, and the 15th year the resort has hosted a gingerbread display. There’s also seasonal treats and exclusive merchandise available here… Let’s take a look!