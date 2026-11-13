undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SOLRITE Unveils Next-Gen Virtual Power Plant Node with sonnen and ADAPT Energy
By RS Staff,7 days ago
SOLRITE, a company specializing in developing, financing, and owning Virtual Power Plant Agreement (VPA) projects, together with sonnen, a leader in Virtual Power Plant energy storage technology, announced they will now digitally integrate VPP smart breakers, managed by ADAPT Energy, into the SOLRITE sonnen VPP. The integration marks the next evolution of sonnen and SOLRITE’s partnership in VPP innovation, expanding beyond battery storage by transforming residential electrical loads into flexible, dispatchable grid assets for both the VPP and smart backup power applications.