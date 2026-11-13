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Newsom Names First 14 Members of California Environmental Youth Council
By Michelle Johnson,9 days ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday named the first 14 members of California's Environmental Youth Advisory Council, young people ranging in age from 14 to 20. The appointments turn a June pilot plan into a named roster, and the first meeting is already scheduled for December. The Sacramento Bee reported that the group will meet then and periodically through the year.
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