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Unocoin Suspends Withdrawals After Suspicious BitGo Wallet Transfers
By Michael B,10 days ago
Indian cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin has maintained its suspension of deposits and withdrawals while investigating suspicious transactions involving its BitGo wallet infrastructure. The latest update suggests that the transfers may have been executed through a recovery mechanism outside BitGo’s platform, raising new questions about how the activity occurred despite the custodian account being frozen.