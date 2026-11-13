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Broomfield to see recount on ballot item regarding mayoral term limits
By Corbett Stevensoncstevenson@prairiemountainmedia.com,10 days ago
Broomfield will see a recount for a ballot item to change mayoral term limits, with support and opposition only separated by 61 votes. Colorado law says that when a margin of victory in an election is less than or equal to 0.5% of the winner’s vote, a recount is required. Proposed Charter Amendment 1C’s lead falls within that margin.