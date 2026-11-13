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‘Raise the Red Lantern’ is maybe the best movie ever from China
By Tom Meek,10 days ago
There’s a striking beauty and an equally chilling cruelty to Zhang Yimou’s “Raise the Red Lantern” (1991), a sumptuous period piece about power, privilege and the destructive consequences of women pitted against one another for the favor of a man who holds all the cards. The film, which lost out on Academy Award for best foreign language film (now best international feature) to “Mediterraneo,” will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a limited nine-day run at the Brattle Theatre. The new version is a stunning 4K restoration that makes Zhang’s already arresting imagery look sharper, deeper and richer. The reds are more vibrant, the blues more ominous and the shadows more pronounced, bringing new dimension to the architectural textures of the sprawling compound where nearly all the action takes place.