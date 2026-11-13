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Winter Juniors Qualifier Lyla Conte Becomes First Publicized Commit In Connecticut’s Class Of 2032
By Sean Griffin,10 days ago
Conte’s lifetime best in the 1650 freestyle would have placed seventh at the 2026 Big East Conference Championships. Current photo via Lyla Conte. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.