undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kennedy Ryan’s ‘Before I Let Go’ Adaptation Has Found Its Yasmen And Hendrix
10 days ago
More books are being adapted for the big screen. That’s a good thing! The source material is right there. Plus, there are plenty of genres to choose from. And romance is increasingly the go-to. That’s no surprise. Unfortunately, it lacks diversity. Don’t get me wrong, I am excited about a lot of book-to-screen adaptations on the way. However, two things can be true.